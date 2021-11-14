Schitt’s Creek Comments On Mira Rajput's Reel, She Says 'It Changed My World'

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram account on Saturday, November 13 and took on the 'this or that' challenge. One of the things she has to choose from were TV shows and her options were Friends or Schitt's Creek. Rajput selected Schitt's Creek, and the show's reply to her reel made her ecstatic.

She penned down an elaborate caption about her love for the show and mentioned that it changed her world.

Mira Rajput expresses her love for Schitt's Creek

Starring Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara in pivotal roles, Schitt's Creek is a Canadian show about the life of the Rose family. Mira Rajput seems to be a die-hard fan of the sitcom and was over the moon when the official Instagram handle of the show commented on her reel. The page wrote, "an honour" and Mira Rajput made another reel to express her joy about it. She called the show a 'feel-good' one and revealed that she has watched it 12 times. Her caption read, "I’ve never been a fangirl of anyone or anything until of course, I saw Schitt’s Creek and the rest is history. I’ve watched the series at least 12 times over, it’s still my choice for a “feel-good” watch whether I’ve had a great day, a terrible one or want company with lunch."

She also mentioned that she was eagerly waiting to get her hand on the Schitt's Creek version of Monopoly, which will be out soon. She mentioned that although she hates the board game, she can't wait to have the Schitt's Creek version of it. The caption read, "I can’t wait for my SC Monopoly (I hate Monopoly and the new book) I guess this is what it feels like to really love something! It changed my world."

She also mentioned that her children now know who David and Alexis are, and her husband, Shahid Kapoor is not too happy about it. She also mentioned that she will soon have a Schitt's Creek themed party and stated that if she was still in college, she would probably write her term paper about the show. She wrote, "My kids know David and Alexis much to my husband's dismay and pretty soon I will have a themed birthday. *sounds crazy*". The official handle of the show once again replied to her and asked her to send pictures of the party if she even has one.

Image: Instagram/@schittscreek/@mira.kapoor