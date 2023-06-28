Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub is receiving praise for his role in the recently released web series Scoop. The actor, who made his debut in 2011 with No One Killed Jessica, has been slowly and steadily carving a place for himself in the industry. However, despite the critical acclaim coming his way, Zeeshan admitted that he was typecast during the initial phase of his career. In an interview with Republic Digital's Mugdha Kapoor, the actor touched upon the various factors that shaped his career so far.

3 things you need to know

Zeeshan Ayyub pointed out certain 'casting problems' in the film industry.

The actor feels he was stereotyped due the initial roles he was cast in.

He feels that skin colour works against actors and they are given roles based on that.

'I was stereotyped due to my initial roles'

Zeeshan admitted to being stereotyped due the characters he played early on in his career. He said that 'heartland characters' kept coming his way due to films like Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. However, he hopes to break out from the cycle of being typecast after the positive reception of his urban journalist character in Scoop.

"I think the directors and producers will be the best people to comment on why I am not doing any urban roles. Maybe its because initially the kind of characters that clicked with the audience were the heartland characters. I will include Raanjhanaa as well. It was a very down to earth character and people resonated with it as well. Maybe the audience thought that he could do this kind of characters only. I would agree that I was stereotyped," the actor said.

(Zeeshan Ayyub in a still from Chhalaang, in which he played a school coach | Instagram: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.Instagram)

Zeeshan pointed out how the audience started to see him in a certain light after his 'heartland characters' were well received. This led to him getting 'compartmentalised' in such roles.

"Those characters were liked very much, be it like the character from Tanu Weds Manu 2 or Raees. They were not urban characters. I got great response for Article 15, but then again, the character was 'of the ground'. Even the independent films I did, the roles offered to me were of the same kind. I got caught up in that. However, Hansal Mehta and Mukesh Chhabra could see me in this role and now I hope the audience can see me doing much more that what I did in Scoop. I will do more than this," he shared.

Zeeshan points out colour based discrimination in film industry

The actor also pointed towards the persisting problem of casting based on colour in the film industry where the skin tone of an actor dictates the roles they play on screen. Zeeshan said that while both male and female actors are affected by this, it impacts the latter more.

"I think if you are fair skinned, you get to play urban roles and as your skin tone gets to the darker side of the spectrum, you start getting rural characters. It has happened with heroines more. Even if they appear polished and know English, by the virtue of their skin colour, they get to play roles that are not very urban. If you see it this way, it starts to get evident. But things are changing," he remarked.

(Zeeshan Ayyub in a still from Article 15 | Image: Zeeshan Ayyub/Instagram)

On a parting note, Zeeshan touched upon his future plans and said that he hopes Scoop helps him bag more 'mainstream roles' going forward.



"I want to do more mainstream roles. I hope Scoop helps me get there," he said.