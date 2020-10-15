'Screening Old Hindi Films Might Help Resuscitate Theatres In Short Term': Multiplex Owner

While almost all industries have taken a hit because of the ongoing pandemic, the entertainment industry and that too in Gujarat, the theatres and multiplex owners claim that times ahead might even be tougher.

According to government guidelines, theatres will be operating at 50 per cent capacity and following this, several theatre and multiplex owners have decided to open doors to just a single screen and not all.

As per the guidelines, the people who come to the theatre will have to go through rigorous checks before entering the premises. Screening of temperatures will be conducted at the entrance, sanitizers will be sprayed, and social distancing will be maintained inside the theatres as well. Theatres will be operating at a 50 per cent capacity, with alternate seating arrangement.

Apart from that, the timings for interval will also be contained to curb movement. Only pre-packaged food and beverages will be served to movie-goers

While theatre owners have sighed with relief that they will be able to start their businesses once again, many also believe that this would prove to be a trial period for them to test the waters of the societal behaviour of whether people are wanting to go to the theatres at all. 'We don't know what to expect', several multiplex owners have claimed.

Because of a lot of re-releases, it is also expected that not a lot of people would want to come to the theatres to watch old movies. "First of all it is a 50 per cent capacity, secondly there will be no new movies to watch. We have several couples that also like coming together and watching movies, if they can't sit next to each other, they won't really want to come. But at the same time, it is a start and we are looking at this as a trial period of 21 days. We are also looking at Hindi films, we will slowly get back to normal," said Rakesh Patel, owner of the Wide Angle Multiplex at SG Highway.

Another issue that multiplex owners are dealing with, is with distributors in Mumbai for wanting to screen Hindi movies in their respective theatres as well. "However, we are facing friction from distributors with regards to downloading costs and others to be able to screen their movies. The situation is bad, everyone would want means to make more money right now. We can't say, but if these few days go well, Diwali would go well," said Neeraj Ahuja, and official of Gujarat Multiplex Association.

