'Screw Dheela': Tiger Shroff-starrer Drama Shelved Due To High Budget? Here's The Truth

Ever since actor Tiger Shroff has been roped in to play the lead in the upcoming film Screw Dheela, fans have been expecting the movie to be high on action drama. Since the makers announced the project with a gripping teaser, the frenzied fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the star back into action.

However, rumours are rife that the upcoming project has been shelved due to a massive budget and an unpredictable box office scenario. Soon after the rumours went viral on social media, an insider quashed the claims and termed them untrue.

Tiger Shroff's next outing Screw Dheela shelved?

An insider close to the development told ANI that Screw Dheela has been pushed forward "because of date issue but it will happen next year for sure." The insider further added that the production house and Tiger Shroff share an incredible relationship. Apart from the upcoming film, the two shall be collaborating for another massive action film.

"Screw Dheela is delayed due to date issues, shoot to commence later next year," the insider said. As per reports by Koimoi, Tiger has an interesting lineup of films including his hectic schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar which has resulted in makers postponing the shooting date to 2023.

This is Shashank Khaitan’s second film that has been postponed to 2023. Earlier, his directorial Bedhadak starring debutant Shanaya Kapoor, Laksh, and Gurfateh Pirzada was also postponed. There were several media reports that claimed Bedhadak has been shelved but later the makers clarified that it has been postponed to early next year.

Meanwhile, apart from the two films mentioned above, the Badrinath Ki Dhulhaniya director is waiting for the release of Govinda Naam Mera. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it was supposed to hit the big screens in June this year, but, it was postponed. The new date is yet to be announced by the makers, however, several media reports claim that the movie might get a direct-to-digital release. On the other hand, apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff also has Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon in his kitty.

IMAGE: Instagram/TigerJackieShroff



