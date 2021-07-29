Last Updated:

SEBI Imposes ₹3 Lakh Fine On Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra For Violating Insider Trading Rules

The SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and his company Viaan Industries for violating Insider Trading rules.

Written By
Gloria Methri
SEBI fines Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Viaan Industries

Instagram


Amid the ongoing investigation into the porn films racket case, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband and businessman Raj Kundra, and his company Viaan Industries for violating Insider Trading rules. 

Kundra, Shetty and Viaan Industries have been fined for a three-year delay in disclosing an allotment of preferential shares. In 2015, Viaan Industries had made a preferential allocation of 5,00,000 equity shares, of which,1,28,800 were allocated to its promoters - Kundra and Shetty. 

As per SEBI’s Prohibition of Insider Trading Rules, 2015, the couple was supposed to reveal this transaction to the company within two days if it surpassed the Rs 10 lakh value. However, the transaction was disclosed only three years later in 2019, despite the value exceeding Rs 2.5 crore each. 

In response to a notice from the regulator, Shetty and Kundra acknowledged the mistake and said it was not done with malafide intent. However, the SEBI adjudicating officer Suresh B Menon did not entertain the excuse and imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakhs, in an order dated Wednesday.

READ | In Raj Kundra porn case, 'No clean chit to Shilpa Shetty yet,' says Mumbai Police

 

Raj Kundra arrested in porn films case

The SEBI fine adds to the troubles of Raj Kundra, who is currently in police custody for allegedly running a porn racket that spans across various cities in India. In yet another major setback, the Mumbai Esplanade court refused to grant him bail. Kundra was apprehended on July 19 along with 10 others on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films that is being probed by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

READ | Republic exposes multi-city Porn racket amid Kundra case; Victims reveal exploitation

The 45-year-old businessman has been charged with cheating for obscene advertisements and robbery in the FIR lodged against him. In their remand application, Mumbai Police has claimed that Kundra earned nearly ₹1.17 crore from subscribers of his HotShots app from August to December last year. While the app has been taken down by both Apple and Google Play Store, police are yet to procure details determining Kundra’s earnings from HotShot’s subscribers on Play Store.

READ | Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp's bail pleas rejected in Porn Films case; no interim relief

READ | Case lodged against 4 producers of Raj Kundra's company, actor Gehana Vasisth also named

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND