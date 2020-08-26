'Second Hand Husband' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Second Hand Husband is helmed by Smeep Kang. The 2015 romantic comedy movie stars Gippy Grewal, Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja, and Dharmendra in the lead roles. It revolves around the life of Rajbir and Gurpreet, who are immensely in love and want to marry each other. However, the only thing which is stopping them is the alimony that the former has to pay to his ex-wife Neha.

Gurpreet, who is a lawyer, knows that Rajbir needs to pay Neha till she remarries. So, the duo embarks on a journey to find the latter a suitable groom. Rajbir and Gurpreet undergo a series of twists and turns, which stops when Rajbir’s boss faces problems with his wife, leading the story ahead. After releasing on July 3, 2015, Second Hand Husband garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, it marked the Bollywood debut of Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal and Tina Ahuja. Here’s everything to know about its star cast. Read on:

Star cast of Second Hand Husband

Gippy Grewal as Rajbir

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal plays the role of Rajbir in Second Hand Husband. The makers paired him alongside debutante Tina Ahuja, who portrays his love interest. The duo faces numerous problems before marrying each other.

Tina Ahuja as Gurpreet

Bollywood actor Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja marked her debut with Second Hand Husband. She pairs alongside Gippy Grewal. Her character Gurpreet is of a lawyer, who falls in love with Rajbir. However, she tries to team up with Rajbir and find a suitable groom for his ex-wife.

Dharmendra as Ajit

Bollywood star Dharmendra plays the role of Ajit Singh, Rajbir Singh’s boss. As Rajbir and Gurpreet have to experience and fight problems during their journey to be together, Ajit enters the frame. The duo’s problems end when Ajit Singh gets into trouble with his wife because of his flirty nature.

Rati Agnihotri as Ajit's wife

Rati Agnihotri plays the role of Ajit's wife. She has her hands full as her husband has a flirtatious nature which always spells trouble in her paradise. Rati Agnihotri is a veteran actor who has appeared in a number of films over the years, across different languages.

Geeta Basra as Neha

Actor Geeta Basra plays the role of Neha in the romantic comedy-drama flick. She portrays Rajbir’s ex-wife, whom he pays alimony every month. However, Rajbir teams up with his love interest and lawyer Gurpreet to find a suitable man for Neha to marry.

