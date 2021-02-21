Security At Amitabh Bachchan's Residence Beefed Up After Congress Threat, RPI Backs Star

Security was beefed up at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence after Congress leader Nana Patole threatened that he wouldn’t allow the shooting of the actor’s projects, over silence on rising fuel prices. Paparazzi captured visuals of numerous police vans and personnnel at Jalsa bungalow on Saturday. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India lent their support to Big B.

Threat to Amitabh Bachchan over silence on fuel prices

Nana Patole, who is a former Member of Parliament and President of the Maharashtra Congress, had expressed his displeasure about the stars tweeting about the rising fuel prices during the Manmohan Singh government, but being silent on the petrol prices touching Rs 100/litre in some parts of the country.

Patole had held a protest march against the veteran star where he was quoted as saying, “He is not a real hero. If he was a real hero, he should’ve stood with the citizens during their difficulties." He can continue to be ‘kaagaz k sher’ (tiger on paper), we don’t have any issue with it, he should be tweeting over the current situations, we won’t force them. We will wave black flags at Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar when their films would release.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, some workers of RPI gathered at the venue and expressed their solidarity. They even went on to promise security in case they face hurdles during the shooting, and not allow it to get stalled.

Ramesh Gaikwad of RPI said, “Amitabh Bachchan is the star of the film industry. If Nana Patole has the power, I dare him to stop the shooting of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar’s film. Republican Party of India stands in solidarity with them.”

The comment had led to mixed reactions with former CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ram Kadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party slamming Patole’s statement, while Nationalist Congress Party’s Jitendra Awhad coming out in his support.

