See Alia Bhatt's Bridesmaid Look At Friend's Wedding As She Dances On Justin Bieber's Song

As the wedding season is here, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt never misses a chance to be there for her BFFs, as she recently dazzled as a bridesmaid at one of her close friend's weddings. During the wedding festivities, the actress was spotted in a glam avatar dancing her heart out on Justin Bieber's songs. Alia's friend Megha Goyal tied the knot on 21 st December and many photos from her wedding, featuring Highway actress have been surfacing online. Take a look at how Alia looked stunning at Megha Goyal's wedding.

Here take a look at Alia's Stunning bridesmaid look:

Alia Bhatt never misses a chance to impress her fans with her amazing taste in fashion. And recently, the Brahmastra actress was spotted at a friend's wedding where she opted for a shimmery silver outfit. Alia went for an Indo-western outfit designed by Faraz Manan, styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her makeup was done was by Riviera Lynn and her hair was done by Flavien Heldt. Alia here can be seen wearing a plunging neckline top with extended cape sleeves, combining it with wide pants and stilettos. The makeup of the actress was also to the point as she was wearing brown lip shade, completing her look with pink-tinted cheeks. Meanwhile, her statement silver earrings are increasing the glam quotient of her overall look. Alia's choice of outfits has completely stunned the fashion police and fans are loving her bridesmaid avatar.

Alia Bhatt and gang dancing to Justin Bieber's songs

Alia danced her heart out with her BFF tribe. She looked stunning in the beautiful silver shimmery outfit, as she can be seen shaking legs with her girl gang on Justin Bieber’s popular number, Peaches. In the next video, we can see the girls dancing and enjoying on Justin Bieber's Baby and it was a group choreography that the girl's gang had put up for the bride.

Take a look at Alia posing with her girl gang :

Alia Bhatt's next releases:

Alia will be next seen in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next venture RRR featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn. Along with that she also has some big releases in a line-up that includes- Brahmastra and Gangubai Katiawadi.

