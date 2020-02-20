See Bhumi Pednekar's Funny And Quirky Side In These Boomerangs And Videos!

Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen having a blast along with Ayushmann Khurana, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu and Alia Bhatt during a photoshoot where all of them appeared to be having the time of their lives posing with each other. Take a look at the videos and boomerangs where the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor can be seen showcasing her fun and quirky side.

Bhumi Pednekar's funny side

Here is a video of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar having fun on Bhumi's song Dheeme Dheeme. They danced together for their Instagram fans for the #DheemeDheeme dance challenge. The actor took to Instagram to share the release of her song from her movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Bhumi and Ayushmann are known to have a friendly camaraderie as they have worked in a few superhit films together.

Bhumi is surely channelling her inner child through this boomerang video as she is all busy and concentrated playing games.

The actor shares the news of her debut photoshoot for the 21st edition of Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar. Bhumi seems all excited and hyped up to share the news of her very first feature photoshoot for this popular Bollywood photographer.

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar enjoying and having a fun time while she performed at the Kids' Choice Awards in 2019. The show aired on Nickelodeon on January 5, 2020.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor can be seen spending her New Year 2020 near the beach and being a complete water baby in this video. She wrote an elaborate post about how grateful she was for the whole year and ended up sharing the last day of the year by having a fun time with her friends.

