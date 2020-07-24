Sushant Singh Rajput's Priceless Picture From His First Play Takes Internet By Storm

Actor Anup Soni’s wife, Juuhi Babbar took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of Sushant Singh Rajput’s unseen picture from his first-ever play, titled Pukaar. As seen in the picture shared, Juuhi Babbar can be seen smiling at the camera with a few children sitting beside her, while Sushant Singh Rajput, with other actors, can be seen holding one arm high. As Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara releases today, the picture has taken the Internet by storm. Take a look at the picture shared:

With the picture shared, Juuhi Babbar mentioned that Sushant was first spotted by a Balaji casting executive, while he was handling the tickets at the box office counter for one of the plays. Adding to the same, Juuhi Babbar mentioned that even after working in television and films, Sushant never forgot his roots and always stayed in contact with his theatre friends. Recalling her days with Sushant, Juuhi Babbar mentioned that the late actor used to always call her ‘Didi’ and would always summon himself whenever she needed him, despite being busy.

All about Sushant Singh's last film Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they both are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

Sushant's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

