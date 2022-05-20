Seema Khan Drops Khan From Surname Post Divorce With Sohail, Returns To Maiden Name Sajdeh

Actor Sohail Khan and his wife Seema have filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage. The estranged couple who got married in 1998, seemed to be facing trouble after which they decided to part ways. Now, following the separation, Seema has changed her name on Instagram.

The former couple had filed for divorce last week, however, Seema, till today, had not changed her name. The popular designer has now returned to her maiden name Sajdeh. The Instagram page Seema shows her name as Seema Kiran Sajdeh’. Her new handle is seemakiransajdeh. Her previous handle was seemakhan76.

As per several media reports, the duo was living separately for quite a long time before opting to officially file a divorce. It is important to note that Sohail Khan and Seema Khan are yet to officially release a statement confirming the news. However, this move by Seema of changing her name on social media has justified everything.



After the media reports about their divorce started surfacing on social media, pictures of the estranged couple at the city's family court where they reportedly filed for a divorce after 24 years of marriage started flooding on social media.

Seema had spoken about the ups and down's in her marriage in 2020, on the web show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She had hinted at living separately as their kids were shuttling between the two houses. However, speaking about their romance, Seema had said on the show, “It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationship meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not in a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, he and I and our children matter at the end of the day."

As per several reports, the couple first met when Sohail Khan was shooting for the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. At that time, Seema was living in Mumbai to pursue her career in fashion design. Post their wedding in 1998, they welcomed their first son Nirvaan Khan in 2000 and their second son Yohan via surrogacy in 2011.

IMAGE: Instagram/m.a.sami_imran