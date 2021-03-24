'Sense Of Sadness Is There': Nitesh Tiwari Feels Sushant's Absence After National Award

Famous director Nitesh Tiwari whose 2019 film Chhichhore won a National Award under Best Hindi feature film category is beaming with joy. On this special victory, Nitesh remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was a part of the film, and spoke about the recognition he deserved through the film. In his recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the Dangal director spoke about the success which he feels incomplete without the actor.

Nitesh Tiwari gets emotional over Chhichhore win

With the film Chhichhore, if there is something fans can relate to is actor Sushant's stupendous acting that has contributed to winning the National Award. The ace filmmaker who got emotional while recalling the actor's work in the film and remembering him on such an important occasion said that each and every member of the team is feeling the same emotions and are missing the actor. Nitesh explained that though there is a "sense of happiness", yet the loss of the actor has left a great void. Nitesh who feels the success is incomplete without the actor further said that there will be a "sense of sadness". He can just imagine the happiness and fun it would have been if Sushant was around with the team.

Apart from this, Nitesh confessed that he was in the middle of a project when his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari came screaming on the sets. Apart from giving the good news to her husband, Nitesh said that Ashwiny also shared the good news about Kangana Ranaut receiving National Award for Panga that was directed by his wife. Sharing the moment of happiness, Nitesh said he was absolutely clueless about the award win. It was when Ashwiny started screaming in the middle of the shot, he realised that something big had happened.

The director recalls that he stopped the shoot for five minutes as his costume designer, production designer, and Assistant Director for Chhichhore were also all present and celebrated the big news together. Inspired by Tiwari's years at IIT-Bombay, Chhichhore garnered immense acclaim and worked wonders at the box office. It was also one of Rajput's most celebrated performances, as a sincere college student and then an understanding father to a son who tries to commit suicide under pressure to score good grades.

(Image credit: Facebook/ Instagram/ PTI)