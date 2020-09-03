'Serious Matter,' Says Sushant's Family Lawyer On Missing House Keys, Mumbai Police's Note

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said on Thursday that the Mumbai police produced its statement regarding the actor’s alleged ‘suicide’ to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover and the family was unaware what was written in the statement.

In a press conference, the senior advocate said that Sushant’s family has never given any statement regarding Sushant committing suicide. These statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police either through friendly media or through the accused, he claimed.

“The Mumbai police recorded statements and presented them in a sealed cover. We were not aware of what was written and therefore could not respond to the claims. We have never said such things,” Vikas Singh told the media.

READ | In Sushant Case, NCB Seeks 10-day Custody Of Showik-linked Drug Dealers Zaid & Basit

According to the lawyer, a copy of the statement recorded by the city police was not shared with the family. “We have not been provided with that statement. We don’t know what was recorded by the Mumbai Police, we only know what we said,” he said.

The family also objected the statements recorded in Marathi. “We protested because the language was Marathi and we should not be made to sign a statement written in an unknown language,” Vikas Singh said.

On being asked if the statement was read out to Sushant’s family in Hindi before their signatures were taken, the lawyer said it was not read out to anybody and they could not check what was written there. When asked to comment on the keys to Sushant's Bandra apartment that were reportedly still missing, Singh said that it is a serious matter, but refused to comment further as it is still under investigation.

READ | In Huge Sushant Case Development, CBI Quizzes Disha Salian's Employer Cornerstone's CEO

On the life insurance claim

Singh also said that a suggestion is being made that Sushant had a life insurance policy and the family would not get the money if he is declared to have committed suicide. And it is for this reason that the suicide theory was later changed to abetment of suicide. "I must inform all of you that Sushant did not have any life insurance policy", he said.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence. Rhea is the main accused in the actor's death case in which the Enforcement Directorate has registered a case of money laundering. The Narcotics Control Bureau has filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

READ | 'Sushant Had Anxiety, Sister Prescribed Medicine She Was Taking': Lawyer Shares Details

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Hits Back At Slander Campaign, Warns Of Legal Action

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.