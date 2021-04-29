'Serve The Nation': Rakhi Sawant Asks Kangana To Distribute Oxygen Cylinders Amid Crisis

Actress Rakhi Sawant who is known to speak her heart out rather than mincing her words was recently spotted interacting with the paparazzi while stepping out. While talking about the uncertain conditions in the country and the rapids increase of coronavirus cases, Rakhi requested Kangana Ranaut to come forward and serve the nation and use the money she has earned to buy oxygen cylinders for people.

Rakhi Sawant requests Kangana Ranaut to help India amid COVID-19

One of the media people asked Rakhi to comment upon the dire repercussions of COVID-19 in the country and how Kangana has been also vocal about the current situation and how the government is grappling to curb the spread. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Rakhi in the clip said, “I understand there is a shortage of oxygen cylinders in the country and it's unavailable, right? Oh ho! Kangana, please serve the nation. You have earned so much money, buy oxygen and distribute it to the needy people.” Apart from this, she requested people to take extra precautions these days as there is a sharp rise in cases. “Please guys it's my request, follow all safety protocols while stepping out of the house. Use sanitisers at frequent intervals, use a double mask and wash your hands frequently to avoid contraction of the disease. This will not only protect you but your family as well.”

In the video, Rakhi Sawant is also was seen wearing a double mask which she removed while interacting with the press. She was also seen schooling the paps on taking care of themselves and the family in such times. Earlier, the actress was clicked by the paparazzi as she stepped out into the city while donning a complete PPE kit as she took all necessary precautions. Varinder Chawla shared the video on his Instagram handle, where one can notice Rakhi Sawant taking a stroll in the city while adhering to all safety norms. In the video, she urged the paparazzi and all her fans to not take the current situation lightly and take all necessary precautions while stepping out.

(Image credit: RakahiSawant2511/ Instagram/ PTI)