Sesh Adivi Reveals Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Parents Are Like 'second Parents' To Him

Telugu film star Sesh Adivi's upcoming film Major is a biopic based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a martyr of the Mumbai attacks in 2008. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film will star Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Prakash Raj along with Sesh. The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and is scheduled to release theatrically on July 2, 2021. Sesh Adivi, who has also penned the script for the movie, opened up on what inspired him to write the movie, meeting Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents and colleagues, and more.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sesh Adivi revealed making a movie on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was his dream project. Talking about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, he said the first time he saw his picture on television was when he was in the US and there was something about his expression that gripped him. He found a resemblance to his older brother. He said people may not know him or his name but they all remember that passport size picture. Talking about how the Major movie came about, he said that he was the Major's fan and he collected all the clips about him. He said people know him as somebody who died in the line of duty but they should also know how he lived.

Major is a Kashmir to Kanyakumari movie!

Talking about the Mumbai attacks in the same article Sesh said he cannot reveal how much of the operation they will show in the Major movie but the story was not exclusively about that. It will be more about his life, his teenage years, his service in Kargil, his first love, he added. He described Major to be a Kashmir to Kanyakumari movie since Sandeep was born in Kerala, brought up in Bengaluru, served in Kashmir, trained in Haryana and so it was a pan-India film. Sesh visited Unnikrishnan's workplaces and also met his colleagues from National Security (NSG) and his unit, 7 Bihar.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents are like second parents to Sesh Adivi

Sesh Adivi met Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents' way before Major movie was finalized. He expressed it had been incredible knowing them when he met them for the first time. He told Unnikrishnan's parents they will always have him whether or not the film was made. Adivi revealed they had become second parents to him and if he was at a stage where he found something emotionally challenging, he would call and seek their advice.

Promo Image Source: Adivi Sesh's Instagram