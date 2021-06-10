Shaan Wishes Mika Singh On His Birthday, Calls Him 'loving And Helpful'

Singer Mika Singh is celebrating his 44th birthday on June 10. Various celebrities and fans have come forward to pour in wishes for him. Recently, singer Shaan took to his Twitter account to write a birthday note for the rapper. In the tweet, he mentioned how June 10 marks the birthday of two celebrities with very different personalities - Roop Kumar Rathod and Mika Singh. He wished both of them and also mentioned that they are lovely and value relationships. Take a look.

Shaan's wish on Mika Singh's birthday

The two singers have worked together on various projects in the past. While wishing Mika, Shaan wrote, "Today 10th June is the Birthday of 2 extremely talented, yet very different Personalities...@RoopkumarRathod and @MikaSingh !! Though very different, they both are very Loving, Helpful and Value relationships !! And of course have their own Special USP as Artists!!" Check out Shan's tweet below.

Today 10th June is the Birthday of 2 extremely talented, yet very different Personalities... @RoopkumarRathod and @MikaSingh !! Though very different, they both are very Loving, Helpful and Value relationships !! And of course have their own Special USP as Artists!! — Shaan (@singer_shaan) June 10, 2021

Shaan and Mika Singh have worked together as actors in the movie named Balwinder Singh... Famous Ho Gaya that released in the year 2014. The comedy-drama movie was directed by Sunil Agnihotri and revolved around Mika and Shaan trying to impress a girl of their dream just because they share the same name, Balwinder Singh. The movie also includes Gabriela Bertante, Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher and many more. Watch the trailer of the film below.

More about Mika Singh's songs

The singer is famously known for his songs like Bas Ek King (Singh Is Kinng), Mauja Hi Mauja (Jab We Met), Ibn-e-Batuta (Ishqiya), and Dhanno (Housefull). Apart from this, he has also released various solo albums. His recent work for Bollywood includes Ishq Da Band for the movie Jai Mummy Di. Other than this he also gave his voice to the movie Indoo Ki Jawani for the song Hasina Pagal Deewani. The singer has also worked in different language movies and his last work was in the Bengali industry where he sang Hobe Re Hoichoi for the movie Hoichoi Unlimited. His last solo album was released in the year 2018 and was titled Kalesh which also featured various other artists.

