Shaapit Cast: 'Then And Now' Pictures Of The Lead Actors From The Film

Shaapit is a horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt. The movie features Aditya Narayan, Rahul Dev, Shweta Agarwal, and Shubh Joshi in the prominent roles. The movie was based on the story of a family whose daughters have been carrying a curse from generation to generation. The film also had Murli Sharma and Nishigandha Wad in the lead roles. The lead star cast of the film Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have recently announced their wedding in December 2020. Thus, here is the 'then and now' lookbook of Shaapit cast:

The cast of Shaapit movie

Aditya Narayan as Aman Bhargav

Aditya Narayan played the role of Aman Bhargav. The actor-singer has been part of the Hindi film industry for the past two decades. He has worked as an actor and singer with several acclaimed artists. In the field of singing, he last lent his voice for an AR Rahman song Mera Naam Kizzie, which was from the movie Dil Bechara. Besides this, Aditya is also appreciated by the audience for his impressive hosting skills which he has shown in shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, X Factor India, Entertainment Ki Raat, and many more.

Shweta Agarwal as Kaaya Shekhawat

Shweta Agarwal played the role of Kaaya Shekhawat in the film. She began her acting career with TV shows like Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa, Shagun, and Dekho Magar Pyaar Se. She played the lead role of Aarti on Star Plus' Shagun. The actor made her movie debut with the Prabhas-starrer Raghvendra. Moreover, she has even been a part of a Turkish film Miras and Swiss comedy film Tandoori Love. Shweta was last seen in the film Shaapit.

Rahul Dev as Professor Pasupathy

Rahul Dev essayed the role of Professor Pasupathy in the film. He is a well-known actor and former model. He predominantly works in Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil, and Telugu movies. The actor was also a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 10.

Other cast members of the film

Murli Sharma as Kaaya's Father

Shubh Joshi as Shubh

Nishigandha Wad as Kaaya's Mother

Prithvi Zutshi as Aman's Father

Natasha Sinha as Rani Mohini

Ashok Beniwal as Raza, Curator of Jail Museum

Sanjay Sharma

Mamik Singh

