Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu is all set for the release of her much-awaited sports biopic Shabaash Mithu, which is scheduled to release on July 15. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers released a song Hindustan Meri Jaan from the movie, to give fans a glimpse into the former Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj's journey to the top.

The inspirational and melodious track is crooned by Amit Trivedi and Kailash Kher and the lyrics are penned down by Swanand Kirkire.

Shabaash Mithu song Hindustan Meri Jaan out

The music video saw Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj growing in her career right from her childhood to playing for the Indian cricket team. It witnessed her as a little child with a passion for cricket and saw her going on to become the captain of the Indian women's cricket team. It witnessed her relationship with her team and how they celebrated her successes and stood by her throughout.

The clip also gave fans a glimpse at the encouragement and support she received from her family and near and dear ones.

More about Shabaash Mithu

The upcoming film will be all about Mithali Raj’s journey to the top and how she overcame a plethora of obstacles and struggles on her way to victory. The trailer opened with the Thappad actor as Mithali walking onto the field and the crowd chanting, "India, India," which will be sure to give viewers goosebumps. The film has been directed by Srijit Mukherji and will hit the big screens on July 15, 2022.

