Actor Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen stepping into the shoes of Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj, announced the release date of the upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. The film’s release date announcement comes on Mithali’s birthday and this is the best news for the fans of the ace cricketer. The film that is a tribute to the sportsperson is slated to release theatrically on February 4, 2022.

The movie will serve as a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj who is the captain of the women's national cricket team and the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Shabaash Mithu is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and started filming in April. The film was also reportedly shot in Lord’s cricket ground in London. On a special day, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the film’s poster while announcing the release date.

TAAPSEE PANNU: 'SHABAASH MITHU' ON 4 FEB 2022... #ShabaashMithu - the biopic on the life of #cricket legend #MithaliRaj - to release in *cinemas* on 4 Feb 2022... Stars #TaapseePannu... Directed by #SrijitMukherji... Produced by #Viacom18Studios. pic.twitter.com/uEFpZ1oAkY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2021

Shabaash Mithu's release date announced

The poster shows Taapsee donning a blue jersey while posing on the cricket pitch. Mithali who was overwhelmed by the love showered on her birthday also took to Twitter and thanked the makers for announcing the release on her birthday. “Cannot express how grateful and excited I am to wake up to this amazing news! Kudos to everyone involved in the making of #ShabaashMithu. In theatres on 4|02|2022[sic],” she tweeted.

Cannot express how grateful and excited I am to wake up to this amazing news! Kudos to everyone involved in the making of #ShabaashMithu. In theatres on 4|02|2022.

@taapsee @ActorVijayRaaz @AndhareAjit @srijitspeaketh @priyaaven @Viacom18Studios pic.twitter.com/mQNEOclLma — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) December 3, 2021

Earlier, the 34-year-old actor shared a glimpse into the upcoming sports film whilst announcing the wrap of the film. In the picture, the actor was seen in her blue jersey along with three of her co-stars. They were captured candidly having a chat as they stood against the huge cricket stadium. Pannu's caption also served as a meaningful insight into the film as she wrote that she dreamt of having a 'Women in Blue' team one day. She wrote, ''8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya that, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi….. “Women in Blue” Aa rahe hai hum…. Jald hi…. #ShabaashMithu. IT'S A FILM WRAP!'' She also urged her fans to anticipate the world cup next year by writing, ''Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022! #WomenInBlue[sic].”

(Image: Instagram/Shabaashmithuthefilm)