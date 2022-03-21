'Shabaash Mithu' Teaser: Watch Taapsee Pannu Take On The Gentlemen's Sport As Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu will be stepping into the shoes of cricketing legend Mithali Raj for her upcoming sports drama Shabaash Mithu. The actor had already piqued audiences' curiosity by sharing the first poster from the film on International Women's Day 2022 and has now dropped the project's teaser, which looks every bit intriguing.

The brief clip opens up with the spectators cheering for the Indian team captain, as announcers heap praises on her for being a brilliant player. It then pans to Taapsee wearing her cricketing gear before she finally steps into the stadium, much to the crowd's cheering. The teaser perfectly encapsulates how Raj made a mark in cricket, which is erstwhile known as a Gentlemen's game.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, March 21, the Pink actor dropped the minute-long clip, which had fleeting glimpses of her as Mithali Raj, ready to take on her opponent with full force. In the caption, she mentioned, "In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history ….. instead she created HERSTORY!". Take a look.

Fans heaped praises on Taapsee for her stunning avatar by dropping comments like, "you're too good", eagerly waiting for the unstoppable from unstoppable", "100% match lead role character" among other things. Even actor Rakulpreet reacted to the teaser and wrote, "woohoo", while Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu called her "the best".

The film is being helmed by Srijit Mukherji and also stars Vijay Raaz in a pivotal role. Viacom18 Studios is bankrolling the project. The movie will chronicle the life of Mithali Raj, the current Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, and her struggles before reaching the glorious position.

Revealing the film's poster recently, Taapsee had mentioned," She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to Break The Bias."

