'Shabaash Mithu': Trailer Of Taapsee Pannu-starrer To Be Released Soon; Details Inside

The Tapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu, produced by Viacom18 Studios will be releasing its trailer on the 20th of June. This biopic is based on the life of cricketing legend Mithali Raj, who redefined the gentleman’s game not only in India but globally too. The iconic skipper recently announced her retirement from International Cricket after 23 years and there could be no better tribute than to depict her story on the silver screen. The much-anticipated film follows her journey of becoming an inspiration to women everywhere. Shabaash Mithu hits theatres on the 15th of July.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Saturday, June 11, Taapsee dropped the film's poster and wrote," A legacy that redefined the gentleman's game. A captain who was not just a player but an inspiration. Aaiye dekhe Mithali Raj ki kahaani! #ShabaashMithu trailer out on June 20. #KhelBadalGaya #NazariyaBadlo (sic)."

Aaiye dekhe Mithali Raj ki kahaani!#ShabaashMithu trailer out on June 20.#KhelBadalGaya #NazariyaBadlo pic.twitter.com/4aQ3IqsUSp — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 10, 2022

Directed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, the film is a coming-of-age story of women's cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer. It will chronicle the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Raj's life. The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022.

