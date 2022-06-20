Last Updated:

'Shabaash Mithu' Trailer Twitter Review: Fans Call Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'masterpiece'

Shabaash Mithu trailer recently surfaced online and created a buzz among the netizens. Read further ahead to see how the viewers reacted after watching it.

Shabaash Mithu trailer review

While Taapsee Pannu already piqued audiences' curiosity by sharing the first poster and the teaser of her highly-awaited film Shabaash Mithu, the release of the trailer on 20 June 2022 has created a huge buzz for the film among netizens. The film will witness Taapsee stepping into the shoes of Mithali Raj while chronicling her inspiring journey from an ordinary girl to becoming a notable name in the cricket fraternity. Take a look at how the fans are reacting to the Shabaash Mithu trailer.

Shabaash Mithu Trailer Twitter Review

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu was released earlier in the day and it took the internet by storm in no time as the fans were left astonished with Taapsee's stellar mettle in acting. The trailer depicted major highlights from Mithali Raj’s journey to becoming the top cricketer while facing major hardships in life. Soon after the release of the trailer, numerous netizens took to Twitter and expressed their reactions revealing how inspiring it was. A user stated how the trailer was a masterpiece and added how excited they were to watch the film. Another user mentioned how inspiring it was to see Mithali Raj’s story while lauding Taapsee Pannu’s performance in the film. Take a look at how the fans are lauding Shabaash Mithu Trailer. 

More about Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu is helmed by Srijit Mukherji, while Viacom18 Studios is bankrolling it. The filming of the movie began in April 2019 and ended by November 2021. Many portions of the film were reportedly shot in Lord's cricket ground in London. Apart from Taapsee, other notable names in the movie will include Mumtaz Sorcar as Jhulan Goswami, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, etc. The biopic drama will hit the theatres on 15 July 2022. 

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle on Monday and unveiled the trailer with a caption that read, "Mithali Raj You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined “The Gentleman’s game” She created HERSTORY and I’m honoured to bring it to you#ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022"

