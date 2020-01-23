Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhtar's Combined Net Worth Will Surprise You

Bollywood veteran actor Shabana Azmi is married to lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar. The couple has been married for more than three decades now. While Shabana Azmi is still seen doing some films in Bollywood, Javed Akhtar is very active when it comes to writing for the screen, writing for song lyrics as well as poems. The couple is one of the most bankable ones from the Bollywood industry. Check out the net worth of the couple.

Shabana Azmi’s Net Worth

Shabana Azmi’s recent commercial film Neerja was a huge success because of its gripping plot and heartbreaking storyline. Apart from the film, she was seen in television series as well as short films. After graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India in 1973, she made her Bollywood debut with Shyam Benegal’s directorial debut film, Ankur the very next year. She went on to receive the National Film Award for Best Actress for the film. From 1983 to 1985, she received the National Film Award consecutively for three years. Shabana Azmi is also the recipient of Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India in the year 1988, while she won the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India in 2012. Shaban Azmi’s net worth is around $10,000 to $1 million. (source: starnetworths.com)

Javed Akhtar's Net Worth

Apart from being a poet, a lyricist and a screenwriter, Javed Akhtar is also a political activist. He has created movies like Deewar, Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta and Sholay, amongst others in the early part of his career. He was considered as the most successful scriptwriters of all-times. He was previously married to Honey Irani and has two kids, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar with her. Javed Akhtar is the recipient of five National Film Awards. He is the recipient of both Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards along with the highest literary honour in India, the Sahitya Akademi Award. Javed Akhtar’s net worth is somewhere around $ 17 million. (source:celebstrendingnow.com)

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

