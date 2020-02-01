Shabana Azmi Is Back Home Now, Shares First Picture After The Horrific Accident

Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on January 18, is "recovering well". The veteran actress is finally back home and took to her Twitter handle to share the first picture after the horrific accident. Azmi thanked her fans for the prayers and wishes. She also informed that she is 'recovering'. Azmi suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. Akhtar was also there in the vehicle but escaped unhurt.

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful🙏 pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

About the accident

The 69-year-old actor and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were taken to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri, Mumbai, the same day. Akhtar also later expressed gratitude to his wife's well-wishers for praying for her good health.

"Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for Shabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow," the 75-year-old screenwriter said in a statement.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against actor Shabana Azmi's driver after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday afternoon, police said. Azmi's driver has been identified as Amlesh Yogendra Kamat.

According to police, the complaint has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver, as his vehicle was hit from behind by the Azmi's car. "Due to rash driving by the car's driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident," the FIR copyread.

Azmi is known for her path-breaking roles in films such as "Arth", "Ankur", "Paar", "Masoom" and "Godmother".

