Shabana Azmi Opposes Calls For A Ban On The Controversial Film The Kerala Story

Shabana Azmi has joined the ongoing debate surrounding the film The Kerala Story, which has sparked strong reactions from the public. The movie, which stars Adah Sharma in the lead role, has been the subject of intense debate since its release on May 5th. While some have praised the film, others have accused it of being propaganda and called for its ban. In response to these demands, Shabana Azmi has voiced her opposition to banning the film and criticised those who advocate for it.

Calls for a ban on the film have been circulating on social media, but Shabana Azmi has spoken out against these efforts. Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to express her views, stating, “Those who speak of banning #TheKeralaStory are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #LaalSinghChaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification, nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority”. Shabana Azmi’s statement echoes the sentiments of many in the film industry, who believe that once a film has been cleared by the censor board, it should be allowed to screen without further interference.

States announce The Kerala Story to be tax-free

The film has also been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, a move that has drawn praise from supporters and criticism from opponents. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu organizations had earlier demanded that the state government make The Kerala Story tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan eventually announced on May 6th that the film had been made tax-free. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to make the movie tax-free. Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The Kerala Story to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh”. Whereas, the film has already been banned in West Bengal in a bid to ‘avoid any incident of hatred and violence,' and to maintain peace in the state.

The Kerala Story earning

Despite the controversy, The Kerala Story has been performing well at the box office. On its opening day, the film earned Rs. 8.03 crore (net) in India. By day three, it had grossed an estimated Rs 16 crore domestically. As of now, the film has made a total of Rs 35.25 crores in India, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.