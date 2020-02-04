Shabana Azmi Reacts To Rishi Kapoor's Clarification Post Over His Health, Hospitalisation

Reports of Rishi Kapoor’s ill-health started doing the rounds after he was hospitalised following a recent shooting schedule in New Delhi. After reports of his son Ranbir Kapoor and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt ‘rushing’ to the hospital surfaced, the veteran had clarified that he was only being treated for infection and put to rest the ‘stories.’ Shabana Azmi, who also recently returned home after a horrific accident, expressed her relief at the clarification post and sent her love.

Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday wrote to his ‘family, foes and followers’, that is ‘overwhelmed’ by the concern over his health. He revealed that the combination of the pollution in Delhi, where he had been shooting for 18 days, and his low neutrophils count had caused him an infection. The Mulk star, who returned to India last year after a year-long treatment for cancer in USA, added that he got fever and had to be hospitalised.

Kapoor also stated that the doctor found a patch that could’ve led to pneumonia, but it was treated at the right time. He took a dig at reports over his hospitalisation, and put to rest all the ‘assumptions’ while also revealing that he was back in Mumbai. Reacting to the post, Shabana Azmi expressed her relief and replied, “Bahut saara pyar.”

Here’s the tweet:

What a relief .. bahut saara pyar https://t.co/mI1mjztT5o — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 4, 2020

Shabana Azmi too was hospitalised recently after meeting with an accident at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and suffering serious injuries on January 18. After two weeks of treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, the veteran returned home on February 1. She conveyed her gratitude to her well-wishers, doctors and nursing staff.

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful🙏 pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

