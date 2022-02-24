Shabana Azmi Welcomes Shibani Into 'family Fold'; Drops Adorable Pic From Latter's Wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently tied the knot in a dreamy affair on February 19 in the presence of close family members and friends. The lovebirds have been receiving congratulatory messages from fellow Bollywood celebrities and fans via social media, which is filled with glimpses from their pre-wedding ceremonies and nuptials.

Among the trail of posts for Shibani and Farhan, veteran actor Shabana Azmi shared a beautiful glimpse from the wedding as she officially welcomed Dandekar as her daughter in law. The picture featured the newlyweds alongside Farhan's mother Honey Irani, his daughters Shakya and Akira Akhtar, Javed Akhtar among others as they shed smiles for the camera.

Shabana Azmi welcomes Shibani Dandekar into the 'family fold'

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, February 24, the Makdee star dropped a glimpse from the wedding ceremony, which took place at Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse Sukoon in Khandala. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy family welcomes lovely #Shibani into the family fold". Take a look.

The picture received truckloads of love from fans, who dropped comments like," such a beautiful family, congratulations, best wishes and blessings", "God bless you all" among others. Celebrities like Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta, Siddhanth Kapoor dropped red heart emoticons, while Shibani also responded to Azmi's sweet gesture with heart emojis.

Shabana Azmi had earlier shared a picture with Farhan, with the duo shedding smiles in the candid glimpse. While Shabana was clad in a beautiful blue and yellow traditional ensemble with flowers decorated in her hair, Farhan Akhtar looked dapper in a black tuxedo. In the caption, she wrote, "I love him soooooo".

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tie the knot

The duo tied the knot on February 19 in the presence of close family and friends. Sharing a monochrome glimpse from the wedding ceremony, Farhan wrote, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together."

