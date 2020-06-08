Shabana Azmi Pens Heartfelt Note For Javed Akhtar, Says 'It Doesn't Get Bigger Than This'

On June 7, Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram to congratulate her husband Javed Akhtar for winning the Richard Dawkins Award 2020. Shabana shared a picture of Javed Akhtar and penned down her emotions. She wrote, "Congratulations Javed Akhtar for unanimously winning the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking and advancing humanist values. The only Indian to have won it to date."

Shabana Azmi further wrote, "Previous recipients include Bill Maher and Christopher Hitchens. It doesn't get bigger than this." Not only fans but also people and celebrities from all walks of life dropped congratulatory messages on Shabana Azmi's post on Instagram. Many stars also took to their respective social media handles to outpour wishes for Javed Akhtar. Take a look at Shabana Azmi's Instagram post here.

Shabana Azmi's post for Javed Akhtar

Not only this, but Shabana Azmi also took to her Twitter handle and shared the news about Javed Akhtar's triumph. The Anokha Bandhan actor tweeted, "Such marvellous news. Congratulations @Javedakhtarjadu.To win an award from your Hero is the ultimate validation." In another pinned tweet, Shabana also called her husband's achievement 'Awesome'. Dia Mirza, Nikkhil Advani, Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others also congratulated Javed on social media.

Javed Akhtar Saab has won the the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking, holding religious dogma upto scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. He is the only Indian to have won this award! @Javedakhtarjadu Congratulations! You make us proud. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 7, 2020

In a recent media interview, Javed Akhtar talked about his big win. He revealed that he is happy that someone across the globe noticed his views and perspectives. He also said that the Richard Dawkins Award is a testament to his thought process and rationality. Javed Akhtar lastly added that he is elated to receive the Richard Dawkins Award 2020.

Richard Dawkins Award is named after the revolutionary English biologist Richard Dawkins. The award commenced back in 2003 by the Atheist Alliance of America. However, in 2019, the Richard Dawkins Award moved to the Center for Inquiry (CFI). The Richard Dawkins Award seeks to recognise individuals from the worlds of science, scholarship, education, or entertainment, who publicly uphold the values of secularism and rationalism, through their views. Javed Akhtar is the first Indian to win the Richard Dawkins Award. The internet has been blazing with fans pouring in lovely wishes for the poet-lyricist-screenwriter.

