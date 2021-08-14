Shagufta Ali Bags Role In ‘Sumeru’ After Opening Up About Financial And Health Issues

Television actor Shagufta Ali famous for her roles in Punar Vivah, Sasural Simar Ka, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and many more, has begun working on a new film. Earlier this year the actor opened up about having financial trouble. She had revealed about exhausting all her savings due to her health condition.

Shagufta Ali in Sumeru

Speaking to a leading daily, Shagufta Ali mentioned that a former colleague, Avinash Dhyani had offered her a small but significant role in his film, Sumeru. She said that she had taken permission from her doctor for the shoot of the film as she is undergoing treatment for her eyes.

The actor opened up about her struggles a while ago and colleagues from the industry stepped up to lend a helping hand. When the actor first announced that she was facing financial problems, she was flooded with messages and calls from friends, co-actors and well-wishers from the industry offering help to her. Shagufta Ali spoke about being diagnosed with breast cancer and how the side effects of chemotherapy resulted in her being diagnosed with diabetes as well.

Sumeet Raghavan and Sushant Singh of Savdhaan India fame also came forward to help the actor. Speaking to PTI, Shagufta Ali said that the treatment she was undergoing was expensive and mentioned that she appreciated the support she received from her friends in the industry. She said, “When they got to know I was going through financial woes, both Sumeet and Sushant, who call me 'Shagufta aapa', came forward and helped me. Even the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) reached out to me. They will be doing whatever best they can. It's a long treatment and an expensive one, for which I was facing financial troubles. So I finally opened up to friends in the industry, asking for help because I was unable to carry on without support.”

The actor also received help from Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. Shagufta Ali also made an appearance on Dance Deewane 3. There, Madhuri Dixit took the opportunity to hand her a cheque for Rs 5 Lakh on behalf of the reality dance show team.

Picture Credits: Shagufta Ali-Instagram

