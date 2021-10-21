As Aryan Khan continues to remain in judicial custody, his father- Shah Rukh Khan visited him at Arthur Road jail on Thursday. The superstar was spotted entering the jail premises on Thursday morning, a day after Aryan's bail plea was rejected by a Mumbai sessions court. Khan's legal team has now filed an application in the Bombay High Court and is likely to be mentioned on Thursday before Justice Nitin Sambre. 23-year-old Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's son and seven others have been arrested in an NCB drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2.

Shah Rukh Khan visits Aryan in Arthu Road jail

The superstar was allowed to meet his son after a Maharashtra govt's COVID guidelines were tweaked. As per the new order, which came into effect on 21 October, jail inmates have been allowed to be visited by either relatives or their lawyer. Due to ongoing COVID conditions, at a time, only two relatives will be allowed to visit.

Bail denied to Aryan Khan

On Wednesday, a single bench of Special (NDPS) Judge VV Patil denied bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha stating that the offense was grave and serious and hence was not a fit case for granting bail. The court ruled, "Considering the evidence on record it cannot be said that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the said accused that not guilty of such offence or they are not likely to commit such offence while on bail".

During the proceeding, Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai reiterated that any person found with a small quantity of drugs has the right to file for bail as long as he cooperates in the investigation. Opposing claims that Aryan Khan was not in possession of drugs, ASG Anil Singh stated the recovered drugs were meant for both the accused. He added the quantity of the hard drug cannot be for personal consumption and the same was seen in the WhatsApp chats of the accused persons. While Aryan and Arbaaz are presently lodged in the Arthur Road Jail, Munmun is lodged in the Byculla Jail.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.