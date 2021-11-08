Shah Rukh Khan Seen Returning From Low-profile Delhi Visit As Aryan Khan Skips NCB Summons

Even as Aryan Khan avoided answering summons issued to him by the NCB for Sunday citing fever, his father & Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen returning to Mumbai from Delhi, with the visuals not giving much away on account of a black umbrella being used to keep him out of view from the shutterbugs that are usually present keeping a tab on celebrities. SRK's son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court a few days ago after being arrested by the NCB in a drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2. It is unclear whom Shah Rukh Khan met in Delhi or what the purpose of his visit was.

Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi visit

The visit to Delhi comes at a time that his son Aryan Khan didn't answer the NCB's summons following the agency's Delhi SIT team taking over the case and arriving in Mumbai to investigate national and international links. Before the newly appointed 15-member SIT team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took over the case, however, the 23-year-old did visit the NCB office on Friday as per his bail conditions and has now been summoned by the NCB on Monday too.

Aryan Khan detained & arrested on October 2; leaves jail 28 days later

On October 30 - twenty-eight days after being picked up by the NCB, Aryan Khan walked out of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai at 11 am, a day and a half after he was granted bail. On leaving jail, Aryan Khan was immediately whisked away in a black-coloured car to his home 'Mannat'.

After weeks of legal battle, Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court under stringent conditions. According to the bail order accessed by Republic Media Network, the three have to surrender their passports before the Special NDPS court and are not allowed to leave India without prior permission. Other conditions also include a prohibition from tampering evidence, influencing witnesses and they must visit the NCB office every Friday between 11 am to 2 PM.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB.

Subsequent to the high-profile arrest coming to interest Nawab Malik, the NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister made several allegations against Sameer Wankhede. One of the allegations that Malik has thrown his weight behind involves independent witness KP Gosavi's bodyguard Prabhakar Sail alleging a cash transaction was being plotted involving Sameer Wankhede which Shah Rukh Khan's manager is also in the know of. The NCB has summoned Pooja Dadlani for questioning as its vigilance team probes these charges, but she did not answer the first summons issued to her citing ill-health. Sameer Wankhede, as per his own request, has handed over the case along with 5 others including one in which Nawab Malik's own son-in-law was arrested to the NCB's Delhi SIT.