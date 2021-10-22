In a massive development, NCB DDG Ashok Mutha Jain informed reporters on Friday that Ananya Panday has been summoned again for interrogation in relation to the drug bust case on Monday. This is the third summon issued to Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya over her links to Shah rukh Khan's son Aryan in the drug bust case.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard was also spotted at the NCB office on Friday a day after the apex agency had reached the megastar's residence 'Mannat' for collecting details of Aryan Khan. As per sources, NCB called SRK's bodyguard to their office to share some more documentations which were left behind on Thursday.

NCB raids Ananya Panday's Pali Hill residence; issues summons thrice

The agency officials on Thursday conducted a raid at Ananya Panday's residence at Pali Hill in Mumbai's Bandra area as investigation widens. The raid was led by NCB's VV Singh. Following that, Panday was summoned to the NCB's Mumbai office on Thursday, Friday and again on Monday.

Earlier, the NCB sources informed Republic TV that Ananya Panday replied that she was 'joking' when the agency officials questioned her over her chats with Aryan. However, the chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday have revealed that both individuals were discussing the procurement of marijuana wherein Panday stated that she can arrange it, sources added.

Sources also informed Republic TV that Ananya had reportedly denied reports claiming that she had allegedly arranged 'Ganja' for Aryan and that regularly talked about drugs on chats. "Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," ANI had quoted NCB sources.

Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay HC to hear plea on October 26

The bail petition of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26. This comes after a special NDPS court had rejected bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant on Wednesday. The 23-year-old is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison. On Thursday, SRK made his first public appearance after Aryan's arrest by NCB in the drugs case, visiting his son in jail.