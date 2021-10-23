Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Appears At NCB Office Amid Aryan Khan's Drugs Case

Amid Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, the actor's manager Pooja Dadlani arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai on Saturday. Her appearance was in response to the notice served to her on Friday, to provide details of Aryan Khan's medical history and documents related to his education. Not just is she SRK's manager, she is also considered as a representative for Aryan Khan.

The development came a day after the investigating agency questioned Shah Rukh Khan's driver. As per sources, a staffer of Shah Rukh Khan is under the scanner for allegedly providing drugs to Aryan Khan. The star kid is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail.

Shah Rukh Khan's manager at NCB office

On Saturday, she was seen entering the office amid NCB's ongoing investigation in drugs case. The NCB had visited SRK's bungalow Mannat to collect documents related to Aryan Khan on Thursday. And the notice to Pooja Dadlani on these documents could be a continuation of that part of the investigation.

Shah Rukh Khan was clicked at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, to meet his son Aryan Khan for the first time since his arrest on Thursday.

Before that, his manager Pooja Dadlani was the only member from his team, who used to be seen at the locations involved in the case. The paparazzi clicked her arriving at the NCB office, where Aryan Khan, was initially questioned. She was later snapped at the court hearings too, where Aryan Khan's bail pleas were heard and rejected.

Among the other highlights of the NCB probe into the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case has been the questioning of actor Ananya Panday. The Student of the Year 2 actor was summoned for two consecutive days on Thursday and Friday. She was allegedly confronted with her chats with Aryan allegedly about drugs.

She has been asked to appear before the agency on Monday as well.

On Thursday, a special NDPS court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven others till October 30 in connection with the drugs case.