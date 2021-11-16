Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani May Get 3rd Summons In Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case

The Mumbai Police is likely to issue a third summons to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani over allegations of an extortion bid linked to the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Aryan Khan was arrested last month.

Earlier, the Mumbai police SIT had issued second summon to Pooja Dadlani, but she had evaded it, citing health issues.

Headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Khetle, the SIT is investigating the allegations of extortion against Narcotics Control Bureau officials in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

The allegations were leveled by independent witness Prabhakar Sail, who claimed to have overheard a conversation between his boss KP Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza in which Rs 25 crore was allegedly demanded to let off Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs case.

The purported affidavit of Sail added that Rs. 8 crore from the deal was supposed to be given to NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. In his anticipatory bail plea filed before Bombay HC, D'Souza claimed that Dadlani gave Rs 50 lakh to Gosavi and the money was returned after Aryan Khan was arrested in this case.

So far, 20 people have recorded their statements in the matter, said Mumbai Police.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

On October 2, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Mid-sea, the NCB team raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and ₹1,33,000 in cash. Eight people including Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's son) were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB.

Over 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on 27 independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi.