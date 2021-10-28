Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Reacts To Aryan Khan's Bail, Says "There Is A God"

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB during the Mumbai cruise drug case was granted bail on October 28. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani reacted to Aryan Khan's bail via her Instagram. Earlier this month, Dadlani was spotted at the Narcotics Control Bureau office as she was summoned in relation to the case. Pooja Dadlani was the only member of Shah Rukh Khan's team who was seen at NCB's office and court hearings.

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani reacts to Aryan Khan's bail

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram and reacted to Aryan Khan's bail. Dadlani in her post expressed her gratitude for all the 'love and prayers'. She wrote, " There is a God...thank you everyone for your love and prayers. Truth prevails."

Following arguments and marathon hearings in the Bombay High Court, Aryan Khan was finally granted bail on Thursday along with his co-arrestees Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. Aryan Khan's legal team released a statement thanking the judiciary after he was granted bail by the Bombay HC in the NCB's drugs case.

"Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. There was no possession, no evidence, no consumption and no conspiracy, right from the moment when he was detained on October 2. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate," Satish Maneshinde & Aryan Khan's legal team stated.

On October 2, a team led by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided the cruise ship Cordelia that was bound from Mumbai to Goa and seized 13 gm Cocaine, 5 gm Mephedrone, 21 gm Charas and 22 pills of MDMA or Ecstasy and registered a case. Aryan Khan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were arrested and produced before a magistrate, who remanded the trio to NCB custody, but were later moved to the jail. Following their custody at NCB, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were remanded to judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail since October 7, while Munmun Dhamecha was sent to Byculla jail.

Image: Instagram/@___aryan___/@poojadadlani02