Following India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s detention of the acclaimed Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son among 7 others in the alleged drug rave party on the Cordelia Cruise’s Empress ship, old footage of the actor ‘normalising’ the drug abuse has caused an uproar on the social media. In his 1997 interview with Simi Garewal, now widely circulated across social media platforms, the Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan tells his host that when his son is about “‘3 or 4 years old he can "run after girls”.

While he makes that statement, the actor is briefly paused by the host to ask, “When he’s three or four?” At this point his wife, Gauri khan, interrupts, “When he’s two”, adding that since their son was closer to his father, he is fated to be a spoilt brat. Khan then continues, that his son can “smoke as much as he wants, and can do drugs, he can have sex, he can womanize” appearing to normalize the risky, and illegal practices such as the use of recreational drugs, substance abuse, and engaging in sexual behaviours for leisure.

Seriously Shahrukh Khan!! @narcoticsbureau



Today he has been arrested pic.twitter.com/1WfZkNkvSC — Priya Kulkarni (@priyaakulkarni2) October 3, 2021

The Bollywood actor’s interview has sparked widespread angst on social media, as his fans questioned his views about cultural accommodation where his son, as a minor, uses illicit drugs and intimacy as “a leisure activity”. “Seriously Shahrukh Khan,” wrote a user on Twitter, sharing the controversial footage from the interview when asked by his host how he would “spoil” his son. The actor jokingly adds that his son must do things that he missed out on in his younger days.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan detained in NCB drug raid

In a late-night drug bust conducted on a cruise ship on Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended eight in connection with illicit drug use, which included Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan. Divulging details of the bust, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were being questioned in connection to the alleged rave party. While those in custody are being probed, no arrests have been made yet. Wankhede, along with his team, raided the cruise ship after a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. The raid, which went on for 7 approximately hours, included several undercover NCB officers who attended as "guests" on the alleged drug party. More information is awaited about the arrests.