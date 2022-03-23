Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day is observed on March 23 every year throughout the country to commemorate three freedom fighters of India. On this day people pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India.

The martyrs were considered the socialist revolutionaries of their times and served as an inspiration to many Indians even today. This year, on Shaheed Diwas 2022, several Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Ashok Pandit, and more penned their tributes on social media while recalling the time when the country was under bondage.

Bollywood stars salute freedom fighters on Shaheed Diwas

Ajay Devgn has stepped into the shoes of revolutionary Bhagat Singh before while playing the character in the 2002 release The Legend of Bhagat Singh. While leading the baton in remembering the freedom fighters, the actor wrote, "Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru’s ideologies and spirits will forever be imperishable. Dushman aadmi ko maar sakta hai, uske aadarshon ko nahi! #ShaheedDiwas."

The film that starred him as the freedom fighter was a box office success and Ajay even won a National Award in the Best Actor category for the film. Ashok Pandit, on the other hand, paid his respect to the pure souls on the micro-blogging site and wrote, " Today on #ShaheedDiwas day I pay my respect to Bhagat Singh Ji, Sukhdev Ji and Rajguru Ji who attained martyrdom for Ma Bharati."

Actor Anupam Kher who is basking in the success of his latest release The Kashmir Files took to Koo and shared a picture of all the freedom fighters while lauding the martyrs for sacrificing their life for the country. "Tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on #ShaheedDiwas. All three had sacrificed their lives for the freedom of One India. Thank you from the heart for the freedom we are breathing in today's free country. Jai Hind. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!," Anupam wrote.

Meanwhile, on March 23, 1931, the three freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged to death in Lahore (Pakistan) jail. They were arrested for their involvement in the Lahore conspiracy during the British rule in India, later they received the death penalty for the same.

