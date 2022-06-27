Shaheen Bhatt Congratulates Soon-to-be-parents Alia & Ranbir; Riddhima Says 'hello Maasi'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been receiving truckloads of wishes from fans, friends and fellow celebrities after announcing that they're all set to welcome a baby. Alia's sister Shaheen shared an unseen glimpse of the Brahmastra duo while congratulating them on their new journey, calling them 'Mom and dad'. The adorable candid picture showcases Alia resting on Ranbir's arm as he looks on. Reacting to Shaheen's post, Ranbir's sibling Riddhima Kapoor Sahni expressed her excitement as she gave a shoutout to the baby's 'Massi'.

Shaheen Bhatt congratulates soon-to-be-parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, June 27, Shaheen shared a sunkissed picture of the celebrity couple from one of their getaways and wrote in the caption, "Mom and dad." Take a look.

While the post received a plethora of reactions from fans, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also responded by calling Shaheen 'Massi'. She wrote, "Oh hello maaaaaaasiiii," alongside a trail of red heart emoticons. Alia's mom Soni Razdan also dropped heart emoticons on Shaheen's post, while Shweta Bachchan wrote, "congratulations."

Meanwhile, Riddhima also took to her Instagram story to congratulate the couple. Dropping a heartwarming glimpse of Ranbir and Alia, she wrote, "My babies are having a baby, I love you both so much." Apart from the couple's families, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and several others also penned wishes.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announce their pregnancy via social media

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a picture of her and Ranbir from an ultrasound session, where the duo could be seen looking at the monitor. In the caption, she mentioned, "Our baby ….. coming soon."The announcement comes two months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14.

The couple is also gearing up for the release of their film Brahmastra, which will be arriving in theatres on September 9, 2022. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna among others in pivotal roles.

