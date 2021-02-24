Shaheen Bhatt Shares Birthday Wish For Sister Pooja Bhatt, Says 'you Teach Me Self-love'

On the occasion of her elder sister Pooja Bhatt's birthday, on February 24, Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a short but heartfelt wish for her sibling. The picture posted by Shaheen was way back from the time when Pooja was a toddler. Here is how Pooja Bhatt responded to the sweet birthday wish.

Shaheen Bhatt's birthday wish for Pooja Bhatt

Writer and mental health activist Shaheen Bhatt recently took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture from the time when Pooja Bhatt was still a toddler. In the image, the eldest Bhatt sibling could be seen sitting on the ground wearing a frock and laughing. Shaheen's caption read, "The OG. Happy Birthday @poojab1972 - you teach me self-love and self-reliance better than anyone I know. I love you."

Shaheen has close to 305k followers on the social networking site and her birthday wish for her elder sister garnered close to 7k likes within a couple of hours. Pooja Bhatt responded to her post and commented, "Awwwww ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ and I love you MORE!!!!" Other fans and followers took to the comment section to extend their birthday wishes for the Sadak actor, while others stated how cute she looked as a baby.

Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram feed is filled with appreciation posts for both her sisters today. While she wished Pooja on her birthday with a heartfelt note, Shaheen shared another post earlier, which was meant for her younger sibling Alia Bhatt. Shaheen posted the newly released Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser on her IG handle and wrote, "Gangubai. There are no words ðŸ‘‘"

The 1.5-minute-long teaser shows Alia Bhatt perform the role of Gangubai brilliantly and brings the character to life with ease. Fans and followers took over the comment section and began praising her new film, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While one follower wrote, "She is the Best", another one stated that Alia is the queen. Along with the teaser, the release date of the movie was also revealed. The movie is set to release on July 30, 2021. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The movie will also feature Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.

Image Credits: Shaheen Bhatt Official Instagram Account

