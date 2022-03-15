Shaheen Bhatt Wishes Her 'baby Girl' Alia Bhatt On Her 29th Birthday; 'so Proud Of You'

Alia Bhatt has been receiving immense love from her close ones on her 29th birthday today, March 15, and fans are buzzing with special posts dedicated to the actor. From beau Ranbir Kapoor's family to celebrities like Anishka Sharma, Ajay Devgn and more, the Gangubai Kathiawadi received several wishes from who's who of Bollywood.

Adding to the trail of people wishing Alia is her sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has flown to an undisclosed location with her sibling for her special day. Shaheen shared a loved-up picture holding 'baby girl' Alia in her arms, and penned a long note on how the actor has made her proud.

Shaheen Bhatt wishes sister Alia Bhatt on her 29th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 15, Shaheen shared a candid picture of her lifting Alia, with the duo bursting into laughter. In the caption, she wrote, "My best friend, my baby girl, my everything. There are few things in life comparable to the joy of having you by my side on this and every journey. I’m so proud of you. Of the person you’re evolving into, of the person you so effortlessly are, of the person you work so hard to be."

Further showering Bhatt with compliments, Shaheen added, "We call you sunshine because you are - dazzling, life-affirming and unfiltered. I hope the light in you continues to grow brighter and illuminate all of our lives always. I love you so much. Happy Birthday." Take a look.

She also dedicated another post to Alia, where the actor is seen flaunting her beautiful nail art comprising of a black heart emoticon. Bhatt looks resplendent in a pink outfit as she poses amid a scenic backdrop. Shaheen also shared Alia's picture via her Instagram stories, where the latter could be seen posing with balloons with a pool in the background. "Birthday Angel", she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Alia's first look teaser from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was unveiled today, introducing her as Isha. "happy birthday to me. can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha," she mentioned along with the clip.