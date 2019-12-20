Shaheen Bhatt’s Most Adorable Family Pictures That You Must Check Out

Shaheen Bhatt first came into the limelight when she opened up about her struggles with mental health in her book, I've Never Been Unhappier. Her sister, Alia Bhatt penned a beautiful letter to her and released it as a video on her YouTube channel. Since then Shaheen has been a pioneering face in fighting off the stigma attached to mental health illnesses.

Shaheen Bhatt even launched her initiative after her book, Here Comes The Sun. The initiative aims to encourage conversations about mental health illnesses like depression and anxiety. The page connects with various celebrities and tells their stories as well.

Even in her book, Shaheen Bhatt always wrote about how supportive her family was throughout the entire time. Alia Bhatt keeps sharing pictures of her elder sister always on social media. The three Bhatt sisters are known to have each other’s support at all times.

Take a look at these adorable pictures

1. This picture features all the three Bhatt sisters in one frame- Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Alia Bhatt. The picture was from Shaheen’s book launch event that was attended by all the members of the Bhatt family.

2. Shaheen Bhatt’s fun selfie with her sister Alia Bhatt is what #SisterGoals are.

3. Papa Mahesh Bhatt totally steals the limelight in this picture with both his daughters, Alia and Shaheen.

4. Shaheen Bhatt wished her mother, Soni Razdan on Mother’s Day in this super cute post.

