Shaheen Marks Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's 1-month Anniversary With Priceless Moments & Note

B-Town couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked their one-month anniversary on May 14. The former's sister Shaheen Bhatt celebrated the occasion as she shared pics from the Raazi actor's wedding festivities on her social media space.

Alia and Ranbir's pre-wedding functions had kickstarted on April 13. The star couple, who are currently busy with their work commitments, tied the knot a day later in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends at the Rockstar actor's residence, Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai.

Shaheen Bhatt celebrates Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's one month anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a couple of adorable pictures from the wedding. The first pic is from the Mehendi ceremony which features the Barfi! actor holding his ladylove and planting a kiss on her cheek. Shaheen and the couple's close friend, director Ayan Mukerjee could be seen on either side of the couple as they all shared a warm hug. Have a look:

The second picture is from the couple's wedding party were the bride, groom and Shaheen were candidly caught in a frame with their smiles on. She captioned her post, "It’s been an excellent month."

Alia-Ranbir celebrate their 1-month wedding anniversary

Alia and Ranbir were spotted leaving a restaurant to mark their one-month anniversary with a dinner. In the video shared by a paparazzi, Alia Bhatt could be seen wearing a floral blue-coloured dress. She left her hair open and went for a no-makeup look for the outing. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a casual grey-coloured shirt and black-coloured pants. The two wore facemasks to stay protected amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

The couple looked nothing less than royalty as they exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family. She even penned a heartfelt note in the caption which read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

'We can’t wait to build more memories together': Alia Bhatt

She further wrote, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia". The couple will be soon be seen sharing screen space together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.