Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor Confirm Pregnancy With Family Photo, Fans React

Though actor Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor have refrained to comment about her pregnancy, yet the recent picture shared by Shaheer had created a buzz. Shaheer took to Instagram and shared a picture where the couple can be seen posing with Ruchikaa’s mother, father, and siblings. However, fans of the two were quick to spot the baby bump of the producer in the picture.

Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor confirm pregnancy rumour with a picture

In the photo, the couple is seen in their casual clothes, while Ruchikaa's baby bump is clearly visible. Sharing the photo, Shaheer wrote, "Happiness is homemade.. #betterTogether (sic)." Fans of the two could not hold on to their excitement and send in their blessings to the couple. One of the users wrote, “ Ruchika's bump oh my god.” Another user wrote, “RUCH'S BUMP!! MY HEARTTTTTT.” A third user also expressed his happiness and wrote, “OMG it's true soon u are going to be a father.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “RUCHIKAS BUMP OH MY GOD.”

Shaheer has been busy with the shoot of the upcoming TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 and recently got some time off to be with his family. In May, when the rumours of Kapoor’s pregnancy were doing the rounds, the 37-year-old actor didn’t confirm or deny it. The couple had tied the knot in November last year. They had opted for a court marriage given the pandemic. They had shared pictures from the court marriage after which they had decided to throw a grand ceremony in June this year but things turned ugly due to the second wave. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ruchikaa Kapoor is the creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's production house and Sheikh has worked on a couple of projects under the Balaji banner. That's how they met on many occasions before becoming a couple. After they started dating, they would often share pictures with each other on social media.

IMAGE: SHAHEERSHEIKH/Instagram

