Shahid & Janhvi Kapoor Share Mid-week Fitness Goals Via Workout Posts

Bollywood stars took to their Instagram accounts on Thursday to give their fans and followers some fitness motivation. Shahid Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor uploaded videos and pictures of themselves pulling a mid-week working out. Actor Arjun Mathur also uploaded a post on his social media account of him doing bicep curls.

The Dhadak actor shared a series of videos of herself doing a workout in-between a shoot. She captioned the video, "mid-shoot workout." She can be seen doing squats, push-ups and mountain climbers in the rigorous video she put on her Instagram story. The video seems to be a timelapse.

Shahid Kapoor on the other hand posted a picture of dumbbells alongside an adjustable bench and asked his followers who wished to workout with him. He captioned the post, "Who wanna workout with me?" Shahid's dumbbells posts was followed by the picture of himself. He used the hashtag on the picture, ‘#postworkoutbustedselfie’. The Padmaavat actor then also posted a video on his story after this picture and showed his ‘true feelings’ in them as he made quirky faces.

Mira Rajput recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of her beau, taking the dancefloor with his brother, Ishaan Khatter. The duo can be seen dancing to Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae’s hit number, You. The video soon went viral on social media featuring the duo donning some cool dance moves and Mira captioned the video, "Les Twins".

Arjun Mathur of Made in Heaven fame also hopped onto the bandwagon with his workout video. In the video, the actor can be seen doing a set of bicep curls, wearing a tank top. Mathur coupled the video with a motivational quote as the caption and wrote, "I don’t know where I’m supposed to get to. I just know that I’ve got to keep going."

Reacting to his video, several actors rushed to the comment section. Anshuman Jha commented, "Gazab", while Shweta Tripathi dropped a fire emoticon on the workout video. Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Kapoor also left comments for the actor.

Apart from them, other actors like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Kharbanda, Sara Ali Khan, and Malaika Arora keep inspiring fans with their workout posts on social media.

(With input from ANI)

(Image Credits: Shahid Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor-Instagram)