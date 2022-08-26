Shahid Kapoor Adds Ducati Bike Worth Over ₹12 Lakh To His Collection; Flaunts Swanky Ride

Shahid Kapoor's love for automobiles is well known by his fans and the actor recently added another swanky ride to his collection. The Kabir Singh hitmaker took to social media and flaunted the Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled, which comes at a hefty price of more than ₹12 lakh, according to bikewale.com. Shahid shared a glimpse of him jetting off on his bike, with fans going gaga over the actor.

Shahid Kapoor adds Ducati bike worth over ₹12 lakh to his collection

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor dropped a picture of him posing alongside the vehicle, with his face covered by a helmet. Shahid wore a black T-shirt and denim pants with complementing shoes and a sporty sling. In the caption, he wrote, "Scramblin’ around." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like, "May I join you on the back seat?" "Splendid," "Enjoy the ride," among other things.

According to bikewale.com, (via Hindustan Times) Shahid’s new purchase amounts close to ₹12 lakh and with taxes, it can go up to ₹14 lakh in India. Shahid already owns the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special and has earlier shared a video of him zooming off on the bike. He mentioned, “Going to be riding to work a lot more often. See if you can spot me around the city?”

More on Shahid Kapoor's work front

The actor, who was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur, has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the thriller Bloody Daddy, which comes as the remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights) starring Tomer Sisley.

He's also making his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's Farzi which is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. Pinkvilla also reported that he's collaborating with Dinesh Vijan for a 'unique love story' set to go on floors this year. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the project will be shot across Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor