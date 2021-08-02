Shahid Kapoor All Set To Feature In Ali Abbas Zafar's Upcoming Thriller Film

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming thriller drama! According to Bollywood Hungama, Zafar is working on a thriller story that will be the Hindi remake of a foreign flick. The plot of the film takes place over one night.

Shahid Kapoor to star in Ali Abbas Zafar's thriller flick

According to reports, Ali Abbas Zafar will be directing the Hindi remake of the international film. The film will be bankrolled by Zafar under his banner Offside Entertainment. The untitled project will be shot largely in Abu Dhabi later this year. The other details about the upcoming project are kept under wraps.

Shahid Kapoor reportedly was looking for a film that is set in commercial space and is yet different from the general masala. Zafar's script of the upcoming project checked all the boxes. The report suggests that the filmmaker has been planning on a Hindi adaptation of the international film for quite a long time.

Zafar was supposed to begin working on a superhero film, Super Soldier, earlier this year. However, the big-budgeted action drama could not go on floors as scheduled owing to the COVID-19 and its subsequent lockdown. The film has been postponed for 2022 and the director has moved on to another project.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently filming in Mumbai for Raj and DK's Amazon Prime Video series. The web series also features South Indian actors- Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Sethupathi recently joined Khanna and Kapoor on Raj and DK's untitled web series. Khanna dropped a picture featuring herself and Sethupathi on her verified Twitter handle. Shahid Kapoor has been treating his fans with snaps as he shoots for the web series. Kapoor will also be seen in Jersey which is the remake of a Telugu sports drama with the same title.

Kapoor also has Amar Butala's Operation Cactus, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's mythological epic drama, Karna in the pipeline. The Padmavat actor is also in talks with helmer Sujay Ghosh for yet another thriller film, and Shashank Khaitan for an untitled action drama.

IMAGE: SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

