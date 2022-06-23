Shahid Kapoor Amazed To See US Man Playing 'Kabir Singh's' Song On Saxophone; Watch

Actor Shahid Kapoor's starrer Kabir Singh not only swept several awards but also struck chords with the fans and critics alike. After the 2019 romantic drama was released, the entire team received appreciation from fans and well-wishers across the globe. Now, after the film, the soul-stirring songs of the movie have also transcended borders.

From Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum to Bekhayali, the tracks of the film proved to be chartbusters with people pouring in their love for the same. Recently, Shahid who plays the titular role in the romantic drama was surprised to see a US man playing Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum on saxophone.

Shahid Kapoor reacts to US man playing Kabir Singh song on street

The song which was crooned by Arijit Singh, resonated with millions of listeners after the track became popular overnight while topping the charts. The video showed a US man playing the song on a particular street while catching the attention of every passerby. Shahid who was just overwhelmed after watching the video reacted the same and wrote, "Amazing."

This is what I captured today !!! The guy was playing “Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum” by @arijitsingh from #KabirSingh movie with his Saxophone… Amazed to watch Indian music on the US streets!!! 🫶🏼@shahidkapoor @arijitsingh @Mithoon11 pic.twitter.com/oRqaH0fdi3 — Sumit Patil (@Mr_Sumit_Patil) June 23, 2022



Apart from Shahid, the film also starred Kiara Advani in the lead alongside. Previously, the lead pair celebrated three years of the successful film with a special video on social media. Grossing over ₹370 crores, it became the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019, and Kapoor's highest-grossing solo-lead release.

Both the stars shared a similar video where they can be seen dressed n stylish clothes as they walk hand in hand. Sharing the video, he wrote, "3 years of Kabir and Preeti (sic)" with the film's music playing in the background.

The film is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was a remake of the director's own Telugu film Arjun Reddy which was released in 2017. Shahid Kapoor-starrer revolves around a genius yet hostile medical student, who spirals into self-destruction when his girlfriend marries someone else.

Apart from the two stars, the star cast of the film also included Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, Anurag Arora, Soham Majumdar, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Amit Sharma, and Kamini Kaushal among others.

IMAGE: Twitter/@Mr_Sumit_Patil/PTI