Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Get Scolded By Their Mom Neelima Azeem For THIS Reason

Shahid Kapoor shares a strong bond with his half-brother, Ishaan Khatter. The two are often seen together on their social media handles and even in public. Their bond is strong enough that they even get scolded together by their mother, Neelima Azeem. On July 20, 2021, Mira Rajput treated Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's fans with a home video and proved that their home is no different from any other. In the video, both Shahid and Ishaan were getting reprimanded by Mira Rajput and Neelima Azeem for using their phones in between their family conversations.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's home video featuring their mother

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle on July 20 to share a home video. In the video, Mira Rajput and Neelima Azeem were be seen scolding Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter for using their phones. Ishaan Khatter, who was filming the video, first focused on Mira Rajput and Neelima Azeem. Neelima Azeem said, "You didn't hear it in context na Sasha because you guys have been on the phone, you don't hear anything in context.". He then moved his camera towards Shahid Kapoor who was still using his phone. In the end, the Dhadak actor was seen filming himself in the mirror while Mira scolded her and said, "You have to listen with your eyes.". In the caption, Mira Rajput wrote, "#HomeVideos Put down your phones 📱 Also @ishaankhatter literally documenting our lives even while we sleep #familia #bts #that70sshow".

Ishaan Khatter's another home video

Earlier in April, Ishaan Khatter shared another relatable home video featuring Neelima Azeem. The Khaali Peeli actor was seen shooting some pleasant shots in the video and wrote Instagram on them. The camera then turned toward the reality, in which Neelima Azeem was seen scolding Ishaan for taking out her chocolates. Neelima Azeem was yelling at Ishaan Khatter for taking out her chocolates as she wanted them before her yoga session. Ishaan was seen asking his mother not to have chocolates as they are unhealthy for her. Neelima Azeem then scolded Ishaan and said she would complain to Sasha about him. Neelima also warned Ishaan that she would not do Yoga if he did not return the chocolates. Ishaan Khatter called his mom "big baby" in the caption. Mira Rajput reacted to the video and wrote, "I WILL TELL SASHA".

IMAGE: NEELIMA AZEEM'S INSTAGRAM

