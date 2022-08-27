Last Updated:

See Pics | Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor Twin In Black Attires As They Host Misha's 'magical Birthday'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor both twinned in black tees and denim as they hosted their daughter Misha's birthday that was recently organised in Mumbai.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Shahid Kapoor

Image: Instagram@shanatics


On Friday, August 26, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha turned six years old. To mark the occasion, the couple organised a special birthday bash for her. Neelima Azeem, Pankaj Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, Supriya Pathak, Sanah Kapur and many others were in attendance at the birthday party.

The duo also invited several Bollywood celebrities' kids to the party including Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya, Riteish Deshmukh's sons Riaan and Rahyl, Angad Bedi's son Guriq and more. Glimpses from the birthday bash are doing rounds on the internet.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor host a birthday party for Misha 

Shahid and Mira both twinned in black tees and denim as they hosted their daughter's birthday. Misha on the other hand was seen donning a pink floral frock. Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem was also spotted attending her granddaughter's birthday bash. Azeem wore a light blue sharara. Pankaj Kapoor arrived at the venue with his wife Supriya Pathak and daughter Sanah Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter joined the family while sporting a casual look. All of them posed for a happy family picture outside the venue.

READ | Mira Kapoor plays Jersey's 'Mehram' on piano; Shahid says 'I can hear you in my heart'

The birthday venue was decorated with colourful designs and had a placard that read 'Welcome to Misha's magical birthday'. Glimpses of Misha's birthday have taken the internet by storm with several fan pages uploading the same on their social media handles. Take a look:

READ | Mira Kapoor hails 'Succession' on winning Golden Globes 2022: 'Shiv & Kendall finally!'

Earlier, on the same day, Mira Kapoor penned a sweet birthday wish for Misha. Sharing a photo of her daughter on her Instagram handle, Mira wrote in the caption, "My baby girl, you are the sunshine of our lives! Happy 6 my darling, shine bright! You’re a little gem with a heart so pure, I’m lucky to be your Mama. I love you!".

READ | Mira Kapoor expresses her love for saree in latest post; shares beautiful pictures

Mira Kapoor shares a throwback picture from her pregnancy days

On Thursday, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture reminiscing the days of her pregnancy with Misha. In the photo, Mira is seen sitting on a sofa with her hand placed on her baby bump, while Shahid is seen lying on Mira's lap and making some goofy expressions. Mira could be seen donning a pink Kurti whereas, the Jersey actor sported a grey vest. Sharing the photo, Mira Kapoor wrote in the caption, "6 years ago, that night, this moment… Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever". Take a look:

READ | Mira Kapoor takes on fun Instagram quiz challenge with 'Rajput sisters'; Watch

Image: Instagram@shanatics

READ | Mira Kapoor shares UNSEEN pic with Shahid Kapoor from her pregnancy days; '6 years ago..'
First Published:
COMMENT