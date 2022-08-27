On Friday, August 26, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha turned six years old. To mark the occasion, the couple organised a special birthday bash for her. Neelima Azeem, Pankaj Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, Supriya Pathak, Sanah Kapur and many others were in attendance at the birthday party.

The duo also invited several Bollywood celebrities' kids to the party including Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya, Riteish Deshmukh's sons Riaan and Rahyl, Angad Bedi's son Guriq and more. Glimpses from the birthday bash are doing rounds on the internet.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor host a birthday party for Misha

Shahid and Mira both twinned in black tees and denim as they hosted their daughter's birthday. Misha on the other hand was seen donning a pink floral frock. Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem was also spotted attending her granddaughter's birthday bash. Azeem wore a light blue sharara. Pankaj Kapoor arrived at the venue with his wife Supriya Pathak and daughter Sanah Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter joined the family while sporting a casual look. All of them posed for a happy family picture outside the venue.

The birthday venue was decorated with colourful designs and had a placard that read 'Welcome to Misha's magical birthday'. Glimpses of Misha's birthday have taken the internet by storm with several fan pages uploading the same on their social media handles. Take a look:

Earlier, on the same day, Mira Kapoor penned a sweet birthday wish for Misha. Sharing a photo of her daughter on her Instagram handle, Mira wrote in the caption, "My baby girl, you are the sunshine of our lives! Happy 6 my darling, shine bright! You’re a little gem with a heart so pure, I’m lucky to be your Mama. I love you!".

Mira Kapoor shares a throwback picture from her pregnancy days

On Thursday, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture reminiscing the days of her pregnancy with Misha. In the photo, Mira is seen sitting on a sofa with her hand placed on her baby bump, while Shahid is seen lying on Mira's lap and making some goofy expressions. Mira could be seen donning a pink Kurti whereas, the Jersey actor sported a grey vest. Sharing the photo, Mira Kapoor wrote in the caption, "6 years ago, that night, this moment… Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever". Take a look:

Image: Instagram@shanatics