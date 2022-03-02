Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Share Pics From Sister Sanah Kapur's Wedding With Mayank Pahwa

It's the wedding season in tinsel town and the latest one to tie the knot is Shahid Kapoor's half-sister Sanah Kapur who got hitched to actors Manoj and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa. The intimate wedding ceremony, which was confirmed by Sanah's father Pankaj Kapur, took place at Mahableshwar in the presence of the family of bride and groom. The B-town couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took to their respective social media handles as they shared some of the glimpses from the most-talked-about wedding.

Shahid Kapoor shares glimpses from Sanah Kapoor's wedding ceremony

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid Kapoor shared a series of pictures with which he also penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter." Wishing his half-sister all luck, he added, "Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …" The pictures shared by the Jersey fame featured him in a black ensemble. He wore a black kurta with a matching jacket over it and a white churidar.

Not only Shahid, but Mira Rajput Kapoor also took to her Instagram and wrote, "In a garden of love, there was magic." Congratulating Sanah and Mayank, Mira wrote, "Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day." The pics are from the wedding festivities in which Sanah looked adorable in a red and blue colour-block lehenga.

Earlier, Mira shared a beautiful picture with Shahid Kapoor, dropping a white heart in the caption. Rajput opted for an alluring white saree, while Shahid looked dapper in his black sherwani. Mira looked flawless in minimalistic makeup and her hair was left open. Mira completed the look with a pair of statement earrings.

Fans dropped loved-up comments on her post as one wrote, "What a gorgeous couple," another one commented, "Black & white jodi," while others dropped hearts to the post. She even took to her Instagram stories and shared treated fans to a few glimpses from the functions.

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor/shahidkapoor